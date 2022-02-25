The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $364,000 Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMTL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,357,000 after buying an additional 111,190 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.55 million, a P/E ratio of 383.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.16%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

