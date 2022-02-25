The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,369 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $62.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average is $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

