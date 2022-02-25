The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,948 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 77,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TRTX stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a current ratio of 325.25. The firm has a market cap of $888.36 million, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.19%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.