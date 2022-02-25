The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,406 Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 681.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 305.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter worth $193,000. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.97. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

