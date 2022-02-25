The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 10.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

NBR stock opened at $125.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.39. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $65.58 and a 1 year high of $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.51.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($23.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.04 EPS for the current year.

Nabors Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.