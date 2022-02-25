The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,612 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 185.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,533,000 after buying an additional 978,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,696 shares of company stock worth $88,013,355 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $154.25. The stock had a trading volume of 68,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,011,413. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $373.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.26.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

