The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Insider Arnon Katz Sells 34,543 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) insider Arnon Katz sold 34,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $264,253.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arnon Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, February 20th, Arnon Katz sold 21,707 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $164,539.06.

REAL stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $730.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REAL shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RealReal by 11.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after buying an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RealReal by 16.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 109,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RealReal by 35.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,766,000 after purchasing an additional 518,191 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in RealReal by 23.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in RealReal in the third quarter worth $161,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

