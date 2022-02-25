The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 21,921 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at $3,171,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at $37,058,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Southern by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Southern by 31.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,987,000 after acquiring an additional 773,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.13.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,333. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

