The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.98 billion.

TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$101.61.

TD stock opened at C$102.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.46 billion and a PE ratio of 13.26. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$76.80 and a 1-year high of C$109.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$101.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$92.71.

In related news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total transaction of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

