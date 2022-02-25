TheStreet Upgrades CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSE:UAN opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,557.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. CVR Partners has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $110.77.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.24 per share. This represents a $20.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 29,300.00%.
CVR Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVR Partners (UAN)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.