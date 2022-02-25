TheStreet Upgrades CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:UAN opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,557.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. CVR Partners has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $110.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.24 per share. This represents a $20.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 29,300.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVR Partners by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,267,000 after buying an additional 93,690 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,199,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter worth $774,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

