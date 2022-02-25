TheStreet Upgrades Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $48.78. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.61.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

In other news, Director Reynald Baribault bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $254,085 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $630,805,000 after purchasing an additional 210,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,548,000 after purchasing an additional 148,977 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,420,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,364,000 after purchasing an additional 482,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after acquiring an additional 906,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

