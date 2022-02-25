ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.20

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 20945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDUP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Get ThredUp alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $191,118.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 48,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $907,303.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ThredUp in the third quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.