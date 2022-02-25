Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $9.51 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Dollar General by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Dollar General by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,112,000 after purchasing an additional 818,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,538,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Dollar General by 73.6% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 846,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,636,000 after purchasing an additional 358,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

Shares of DG stock opened at $190.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.43. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

