Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $9.89 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,568,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,602,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,490,000 after purchasing an additional 201,915 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 369,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,933,000 after purchasing an additional 154,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,046,000 after purchasing an additional 130,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $289.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.52 and a 200-day moving average of $292.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.38 and a twelve month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.77.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

