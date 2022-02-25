Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 10,379 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 711,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,379 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $167,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $174,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $176,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Guggenheim lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.61.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

