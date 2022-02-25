Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 25,819 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,819 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Farfetch were worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Farfetch by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Farfetch by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 202,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 73,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 38,470 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $69.21.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.62.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

