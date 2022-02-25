TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

TMST traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.46. 2,010,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,710. TimkenSteel has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $806.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.99.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.