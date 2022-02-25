Timothy Emanuelson Sells 778 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $121.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.40 and its 200 day moving average is $136.35. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 14.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,894 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 42.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the software company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 20.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $128,230,000 after buying an additional 151,902 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 4.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,418 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,159 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

