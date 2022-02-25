TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Robert W. Baird

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.80.

TJX opened at $64.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.07. TJX Companies has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

