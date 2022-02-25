TLW Wealth Management LLC Has $6.77 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 3.7% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,709,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $856,849,000 after buying an additional 849,912 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after buying an additional 3,510,236 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,079,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $599,081,000 after buying an additional 301,672 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.31. The stock had a trading volume of 132,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,564. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

