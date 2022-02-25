TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Benchmark from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $202.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.42 and a 200-day moving average of $240.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $179.50 and a 52-week high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.