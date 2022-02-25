TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Stock Price Down 5.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Wednesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $275.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. TopBuild traded as low as $207.60 and last traded at $208.07. 861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 258,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.56.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.
In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.57.
TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.
TopBuild Company Profile (NYSE:BLD)
TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.
