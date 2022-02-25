TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Stock Price Down 5.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Wednesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $275.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. TopBuild traded as low as $207.60 and last traded at $208.07. 861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 258,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.56.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $875,946,000 after purchasing an additional 61,751 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $4,970,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $4,778,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

