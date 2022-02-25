Tornado (TCORE) Market Cap Hits $284,098.41

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for approximately $47.35 or 0.00121114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $284,098.41 and $189.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,698.81 or 0.06903204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,066.45 or 0.99926728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00044818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00047958 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars.

