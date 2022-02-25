Toroso Investments LLC Invests $279,000 in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 18.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 7.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average of $60.84. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.26.

AER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

