Toroso Investments LLC Sells 332 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRNO. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.72 and a beta of 0.62. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.