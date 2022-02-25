Toroso Investments LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,692,000 after buying an additional 3,172,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,745,509,000 after buying an additional 2,618,341 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,762,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,544,000 after purchasing an additional 921,807 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 121 shares of company stock valued at $9,750. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $83.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.19. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 94.33%.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

