Toroso Investments LLC Takes $299,000 Position in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,665 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

DASTY stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Dassault Systèmes SE has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.59.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Dassault Systèmes Profile (Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.