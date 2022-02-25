Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.40

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.40 and traded as high as $25.24. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 16,906 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. This is an increase from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP)
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
