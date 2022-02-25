Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.40

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.40 and traded as high as $25.24. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 16,906 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. This is an increase from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,333,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 152,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 16.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 223.9% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 100,414 shares during the period.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.