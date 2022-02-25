TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) to post $41.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.50 million. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities posted sales of $33.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full year sales of $140.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.10 million to $140.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $189.57 million, with estimates ranging from $184.52 million to $198.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NRDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, insider Christopher C. Swenson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory Mrva purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,630 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter worth $3,691,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 90,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRDY opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

