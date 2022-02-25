TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Down 6.3%

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.26. Approximately 8,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 341,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

TRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $888.36 million, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 325.25, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,466,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after buying an additional 291,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,447,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 852,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 916,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 36,861 shares during the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

