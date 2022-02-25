Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 7,064 call options on the company. This is an increase of 404% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,401 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

VICI stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.89. 362,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,738,974. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

