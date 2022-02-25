Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 28,210 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 942% compared to the average daily volume of 2,706 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 663.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ opened at $22.26 on Friday. Cameco has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -111.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

