Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Traeger in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. William Blair also issued estimates for Traeger’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COOK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Traeger has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

