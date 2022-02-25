Transocean’s (RIG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Capital One Financial

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Get Transocean alerts:

Shares of RIG opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Transocean by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 48.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.