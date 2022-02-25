TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Posts Earnings Results

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:TRU opened at $88.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.79. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,689,000 after buying an additional 70,318 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Truist Financial cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.92.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

