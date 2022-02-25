Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Trading Down 7.1%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) shares were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.97 and last traded at $25.97. Approximately 7,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 516,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TVTX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $131,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $46,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 397,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after buying an additional 56,799 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 30,004 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

