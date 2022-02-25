Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) PT Raised to C$4.00 at Raymond James

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TOLWF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.15 to C$4.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TOLWF opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.