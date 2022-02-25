Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.00

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.00 and traded as high as C$3.49. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$3.36, with a volume of 901,425 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCW. National Bankshares upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perfomr” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.88.

The company has a market cap of C$814.95 million and a PE ratio of -39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.01.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

