Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.00

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.00 and traded as high as C$3.49. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$3.36, with a volume of 901,425 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perfomr” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$814.95 million and a PE ratio of -39.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

