Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at Scotiabank

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TMQ. TD Securities raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and set a C$3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a C$1.75 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Trilogy Metals to a hold rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.63.

Shares of TMQ opened at C$1.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$170.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.13 and a 1-year high of C$3.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.0808556 earnings per share for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

