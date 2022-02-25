Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Trading Down 0.2%

Trine II Acquisition Corp (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 200,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 94,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.
Trine II Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:TRAQ)
Trine II Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Trine II Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.
