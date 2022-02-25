Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 37.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 25.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $51.32 on Friday. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $76.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 13.20%.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $176,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,363 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

