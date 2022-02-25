Truist Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.73. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARQT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $899.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.46.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,992,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,591,000 after buying an additional 1,095,707 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $12,809,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 924,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,242,000 after buying an additional 268,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,471,000 after buying an additional 117,938 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $252,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,560 shares of company stock valued at $411,094 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

