Truist Financial Lowers CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $70.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

Shares of CSGP opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.59. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,029.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 66,453 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in CoStar Group by 1,005.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 38,783 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 739.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,520,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,952,000 after buying an additional 1,339,691 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in CoStar Group by 902.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CoStar Group by 986.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,373,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,455,000 after buying an additional 7,602,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

