Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $118.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $129.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRUP. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Trupanion to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $83.61 on Thursday. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.51 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $432,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 350 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,022 shares of company stock worth $6,634,361. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Capital International Investors raised its position in Trupanion by 248.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 422,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,592,000 after acquiring an additional 300,874 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Trupanion by 277.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after acquiring an additional 202,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 17.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,817,000 after buying an additional 182,917 shares in the last quarter. Tsai Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after buying an additional 67,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.