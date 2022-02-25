Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.57. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 87,402 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on TNP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $142.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.15.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $77.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.34 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 132,862.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 104,961 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the second quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.