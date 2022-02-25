Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $373,000 Investment in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $25.82 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31.

ACAD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.