Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $373,000 Investment in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $25.82 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.
