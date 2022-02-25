Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after acquiring an additional 677,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,310,000 after acquiring an additional 322,870 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 153,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 278,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after buying an additional 137,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,042. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

NFG opened at $59.52 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.41 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.09.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.84%.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

