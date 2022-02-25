Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 20,000 Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Smith Micro Software were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMSI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 11.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 57,911 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 24.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 21,948 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 112.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $586,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $224.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.69. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

