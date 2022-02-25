Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $401,000 Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 335,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after purchasing an additional 50,979 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,466,000 after purchasing an additional 106,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 514,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

